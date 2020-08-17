Direxion Russell 1000 Value Over Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RWVG) Trading 0.3% Higher

Direxion Russell 1000 Value Over Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RWVG)’s stock price traded up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.68 and last traded at $43.68, 121 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.56.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IMC Chicago LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Russell 1000 Value Over Growth ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 172,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,639,000 after purchasing an additional 11,914 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Russell 1000 Value Over Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $4,114,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Russell 1000 Value Over Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $211,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Russell 1000 Value Over Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $158,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Russell 1000 Value Over Growth ETF by 335.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period.

