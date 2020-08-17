Direxion Russell Small Over Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:RWSL) Shares Down 0.2%

Direxion Russell Small Over Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:RWSL)’s stock price was down 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.56 and last traded at $49.56, approximately 75 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.68.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.79.

