Discovery Value Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Discovery Value Fund boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) by 152.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 818,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493,818 shares during the period. Beyond Meat comprises 4.4% of Discovery Value Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Discovery Value Fund owned approximately 1.31% of Beyond Meat worth $109,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 200.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 215.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after purchasing an additional 67,503 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 57.9% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 27.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BYND traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $125.50. 1,663,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,471,972. Beyond Meat has a 12-month low of $48.18 and a 12-month high of $172.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,567.25 and a beta of 2.80.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.35 million. Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BYND shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Beyond Meat from $44.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.52.

In other Beyond Meat news, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 8,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $1,209,904.64. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 62,761 shares in the company, valued at $8,595,746.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Joseph Nelson sold 71,388 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total value of $9,498,887.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,610 shares in the company, valued at $30,152,726.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,757 shares of company stock worth $17,159,268 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

