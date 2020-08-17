Dock Price Tops $0.0250 on Major Exchanges (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 17th. Dock has a total market capitalization of $15.14 million and $5.23 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dock token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Binance, Gate.io and Fatbtc. During the last seven days, Dock has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00137478 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.38 or 0.01874148 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00190891 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000932 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000260 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00138907 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About Dock

Dock’s launch date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,628,024 tokens. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io. The official message board for Dock is medium.com/dock-io. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dock’s official website is dock.io.

Dock Token Trading

Dock can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene, Gate.io, Kucoin, Binance and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

