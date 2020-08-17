Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 185.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,602 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 21.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Dollar General by 0.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd boosted its position in Dollar General by 6.0% in the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 4.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG stock opened at $198.55 on Monday. Dollar General Corp. has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $198.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.05. The company has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

DG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $202.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.38.

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total transaction of $1,387,949.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,456,859.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total transaction of $2,126,638.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,007.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,645 shares of company stock worth $11,414,046. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

