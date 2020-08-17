Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:DLPN) Short Interest Update

Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:DLPN) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,000 shares, a decline of 81.8% from the July 15th total of 770,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dolphin Entertainment stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:DLPN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 40,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.18% of Dolphin Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Dolphin Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th.

Shares of DLPN stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.90. 2,607,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,803. Dolphin Entertainment has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $2.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $23.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 4.89.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.63 million for the quarter. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 1.96%.

Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc produces and distributes online digital content in the United States. The company operates as a content producer of motion pictures, as well as produces Web series and feature films. In addition, it operates an entertainment public relations agency, which offers talent, marketing, and strategic communications services, as well as brand and digital marketing services.

