Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal Purchases 101,667 Shares

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 101,667 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,511,788.29. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,952,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,996,530.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

DGICA traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 902 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,345. Donegal Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $16.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.06.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.35. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $192.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Donegal Group Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.41%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Donegal Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised Donegal Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DGICA. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Donegal Group by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Donegal Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Donegal Group by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Donegal Group by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Donegal Group by 1,794.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

