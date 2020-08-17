Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) VP Daniel J. Wagner Sells 45,000 Shares

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) VP Daniel J. Wagner sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $669,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,401.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Donegal Group stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 902 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,345. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $431.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.06. Donegal Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $16.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.12.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $192.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.70 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 5.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Donegal Group Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.41%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Donegal Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Donegal Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGICA. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Donegal Group by 604.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 96,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 82,673 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Donegal Group by 312.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 69,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 52,736 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Donegal Group in the 2nd quarter worth $659,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Donegal Group by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 32,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Donegal Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 356,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 28,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.