Dynaresource Inc (OTCMKTS:DYNR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Dynaresource Inc (OTCMKTS:DYNR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 81.8% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

DYNR stock remained flat at $$0.60 during trading on Monday. 425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,812. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.53. Dynaresource has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $0.85.

DynaResource, Inc, an exploration stage company, invests in, explores, and develops mineral resource properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and other valuable minerals. Its flagship property is the San Jose de Gracia property with 33 concessions covering approximately 69,121 hectares located in northern Sinaloa State, Mexico.

