DZ Bank Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for United Internet (ETR:UTDI)

United Internet (ETR:UTDI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oddo Bhf set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Internet in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €38.92 ($45.78).

Shares of UTDI traded up €0.42 ($0.49) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €42.90 ($50.47). The company had a trading volume of 302,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,722. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €39.01 and its 200 day moving average price is €32.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.64. United Internet has a 52-week low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a 52-week high of €41.21 ($48.48).

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

