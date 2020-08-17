eBoost (EBST) Market Capitalization Tops $140,491.64

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 19.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. eBoost has a total market cap of $140,491.64 and approximately $9.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, eBoost has traded down 21.5% against the dollar. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get eBoost alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.04 or 0.00545936 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010304 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001101 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003294 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000473 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling eBoost

eBoost can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eBoost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBoost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.