eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the January 15th total of 3,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 628,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 13.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

EHTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of eHealth from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of eHealth from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of eHealth from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of eHealth from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. eHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.67.

In related news, insider Phillip A. Morelock purchased 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.29 per share, with a total value of $74,375.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,378,137.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott N. Flanders purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.54 per share, for a total transaction of $3,577,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 52,950 shares of company stock valued at $3,793,496 and have sold 41,444 shares valued at $5,024,519. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in eHealth during the first quarter worth $29,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in eHealth during the first quarter worth $46,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of eHealth in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eHealth in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of eHealth in the first quarter valued at $67,000.

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH opened at $74.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. eHealth has a 52-week low of $52.71 and a 52-week high of $152.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of -0.13.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.22. eHealth had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $88.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.34 million. Analysts predict that eHealth will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

