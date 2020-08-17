EIFFAGE SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

EIFFAGE SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 81.8% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EFGSY traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.99. 809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,533. EIFFAGE SA/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.30.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EFGSY shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of EIFFAGE SA/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EIFFAGE SA/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Societe Generale lowered EIFFAGE SA/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EIFFAGE SA/ADR in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

EIFFAGE SA/ADR Company Profile

Eiffage SA engages in construction, infrastructures, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment provides urban development, building design and construction, property development, maintenance, and facility management services for public and private-sector customers in the housing, commercial premises, and public facilities segments.

