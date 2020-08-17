Elysium (ELS) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $203.00

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded down 94% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. Elysium has a total market capitalization of $1,192.00 and $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elysium coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Elysium has traded down 95.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.96 or 0.00544713 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010347 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001062 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Elysium Profile

Elysium (ELS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin.

Buying and Selling Elysium

Elysium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysium using one of the exchanges listed above.

