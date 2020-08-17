Energean Oil & Gas (LON:ENOG) Trading 1% Higher

Shares of Energean Oil & Gas PLC (LON:ENOG) traded up 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 605 ($7.91) and last traded at GBX 605 ($7.91), 49,878 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 599 ($7.83).

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energean Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Energean Oil & Gas from GBX 910 ($11.90) to GBX 930 ($12.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,051 ($13.74).

Get Energean Oil & Gas alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 565.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 600.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of -11.98.

In other Energean Oil & Gas news, insider Panagiotis Benos acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 568 ($7.43) per share, with a total value of £113,600 ($148,516.15). Also, insider Efstathios Topouzoglou acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 520 ($6.80) per share, for a total transaction of £52,000 ($67,982.74).

About Energean Oil & Gas (LON:ENOG)

Energean Oil & Gas plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The company focuses on the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through five segments: Greece, Israel, Egypt, Montenegro, and New Ventures. The company holds 13 licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Energean Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energean Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.