Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,340,000 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the May 14th total of 4,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of WATT stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $3.27. The company had a trading volume of 5,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,903. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 3.84. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Energous has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $4.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average is $2.01.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Energous had a negative return on equity of 175.99% and a negative net margin of 13,071.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Energous will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Energous by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 7,541 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Energous by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Energous during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Energous by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 23,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Energous by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 30,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a collaboration with vivo Global to explore integrating WattUp into smartphone designs that charge wirelessly over-the-air.

