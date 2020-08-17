Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) Short Interest Update

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a decrease of 82.7% from the July 15th total of 164,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CSFB reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Entasis Therapeutics from $15.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entasis Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.43.

NASDAQ ETTX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.83. 2,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,679. Entasis Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $42.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.89 and a quick ratio of 8.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average is $3.35.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts predict that Entasis Therapeutics will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. acquired 12,677,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $31,693,725.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. 56.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products. The firm develops a portfolio of innovative cures for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

