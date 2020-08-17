EOS (EOS) One Day Volume Tops $4.14 Billion

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 17th. During the last seven days, EOS has traded up 20.5% against the dollar. EOS has a market cap of $3.56 billion and $4.14 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for about $3.80 or 0.00031299 BTC on popular exchanges including Bithumb, Cryptomate, Liqui and CoinEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000265 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,021,968,494 coins and its circulating supply is 935,268,483 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EOS is eos.io.

EOS Coin Trading

EOS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, OKEx, BtcTrade.im, RightBTC, QBTC, CoinBene, Vebitcoin, TOPBTC, Upbit, Bithumb, YoBit, WazirX, Coinbe, Bitbns, CoinEx, Neraex, Cryptomate, ChaoEX, Poloniex, Livecoin, Gate.io, Coinsuper, Kraken, DOBI trade, Koinex, Bit-Z, Fatbtc, ZB.COM, Tidex, CoinExchange, Exrates, Exmo, Kucoin, C2CX, Mercatox, Binance, Bibox, Coindeal, IDCM, Bitfinex, COSS, Bilaxy, EXX, Hotbit, Ovis, Coinone, Tidebit, Rfinex, GOPAX, HitBTC, ABCC, DragonEX, Coinrail, BitFlip, Kuna, BigONE, OpenLedger DEX, OEX, IDAX, BitMart, Zebpay, BCEX, Liqui, CPDAX, OTCBTC, Cobinhood, Huobi, DigiFinex, LBank, Instant Bitex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

