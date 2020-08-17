Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Equinor ASA’s earnings. Equinor ASA reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 81.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Equinor ASA.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Danske downgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Equinor ASA stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.35. 2,161,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,309,137. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $21.04. The company has a market capitalization of $54.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.70, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,110,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter valued at about $10,751,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 26.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,458,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,079,000 after buying an additional 719,688 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 149.7% during the second quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 785,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,368,000 after buying an additional 470,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 520.8% during the second quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 372,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after buying an additional 312,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

