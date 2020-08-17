Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2020 // No Comments

Equities analysts expect Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Equinor ASA’s earnings. Equinor ASA reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 81.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Equinor ASA.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Danske downgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Equinor ASA stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.35. 2,161,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,309,137. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $21.04. The company has a market capitalization of $54.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.70, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,110,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter valued at about $10,751,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 26.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,458,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,079,000 after buying an additional 719,688 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 149.7% during the second quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 785,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,368,000 after buying an additional 470,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 520.8% during the second quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 372,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after buying an additional 312,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equinor ASA (EQNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply