ESBC Price Hits $0.0315 on Top Exchanges (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. ESBC has a total market cap of $763,395.93 and approximately $15,032.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ESBC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0315 or 0.00000260 BTC on exchanges including STEX, Crex24 and Graviex. In the last week, ESBC has traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.30 or 0.00447055 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00019844 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00012001 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003031 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00011248 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000273 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001295 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000146 BTC.

ESBC Coin Profile

ESBC is a coin. ESBC’s total supply is 24,463,528 coins and its circulating supply is 24,200,547 coins. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro.

ESBC Coin Trading

ESBC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

