ESPRIT HOLDINGS/S (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) Shares Down 6.1%

ESPRIT HOLDINGS/S (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) shares fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23, 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average of $0.25.

ESPRIT HOLDINGS/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ESPGY)

Esprit Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution, and licensing of fashion and non-apparel products. The company offers casuals, including body wear, swimwear, accessories, and shoes; sportswear; and lifestyle and home products, such as time wear, jewelry, eyewear, fragrances, socks and tights, and umbrellas, as well as products for mums under the Esprit and edc brand names for women, men, and kids.

