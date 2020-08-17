Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Reaches $7.42 on Top Exchanges

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 17th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.42 or 0.00061071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, CoinTiger, Indodax and Bitbns. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $862.77 million and approximately $815.80 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $431.34 or 0.03551321 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000031 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Gate.io, Coinroom, Kucoin, EXX, BTC Markets, OKCoin International, CoinEgg, Gatehub, Exrates, CoinExchange, Liquid, Ovis, HitBTC, LBank, Bit-Z, QBTC, HBUS, Stocks.Exchange, Bitsane, LiteBit.eu, Coinut, Bittrex, C-CEX, Cryptomate, BCEX, Kraken, ZB.COM, Bitbns, Poloniex, Bitfinex, CoinBene, C2CX, Coinnest, Upbit, Korbit, FCoin, OKEx, CoinTiger, Binance, Coinone, Bibox, CPDAX, BigONE, Coinbase Pro, Exmo, Instant Bitex, Cryptopia, BitForex, RightBTC, Coinsuper, Coinhub, YoBit, Bithumb, CoinEx, Koineks, BTC-Alpha, Indodax, ABCC, BtcTrade.im, ChaoEX, Huobi and BTC Trade UA. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.