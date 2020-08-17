EtherGem (EGEM) Reaches One Day Volume of $18,219.00

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. In the last week, EtherGem has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. One EtherGem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. EtherGem has a market capitalization of $80,465.87 and $18,219.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EtherGem alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00039134 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004752 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $681.42 or 0.05543392 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004008 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00047952 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00014496 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003159 BTC.

EtherGem Coin Profile

EtherGem (EGEM) is a coin. Its launch date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io. The official website for EtherGem is egem.io. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EtherGem Coin Trading

EtherGem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EtherGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EtherGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.