Ethos Market Cap Reaches $2.65 Million (ETHOS)

Ethos (CURRENCY:ETHOS) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 17th. During the last week, Ethos has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Ethos has a total market cap of $2.65 million and $482,296.00 worth of Ethos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethos token can now be bought for about $0.0272 or 0.00000361 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethos alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00039134 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004752 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $681.42 or 0.05543392 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004008 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00047952 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00014496 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Ethos Token Profile

ETHOS is a token. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. Ethos’ total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. Ethos’ official Twitter account is @Ethos_io. Ethos’ official website is www.ethos.io.

Ethos Token Trading

Ethos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.