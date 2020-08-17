eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.30

eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.30 and last traded at $35.28, with a volume of 14925 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.29.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EXPI shares. BidaskClub upgraded eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of eXp World from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 381.04 and a beta of 2.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. eXp World had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 12.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other eXp World news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $355,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total value of $184,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,790,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,411,056.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,598,800 in the last quarter. 40.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 13.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,618,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,639,000 after buying an additional 317,346 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,715,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,513,000 after buying an additional 32,528 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 43,847 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in eXp World by 11.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 35,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in eXp World by 21.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 134,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 23,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

