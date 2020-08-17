Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 313,100 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the January 15th total of 257,500 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EYEN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Eyenovia in a report on Sunday, July 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Eyenovia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

NASDAQ:EYEN traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.52. 799,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,062. Eyenovia has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $6.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.32. The company has a market cap of $98.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.41.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eyenovia will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

