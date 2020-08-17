Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Lifted by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,548 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 22,288 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $27,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FB. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 262.5% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $261.16. 13,305,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,600,828. The company’s 50 day moving average is $241.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.00. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $278.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $744.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total value of $2,950,926.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total value of $55,202.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,709.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,814 shares of company stock worth $8,350,446. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Facebook from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Facebook from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.21.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

