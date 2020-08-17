FantasyGold (FGC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $52,048.00

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. FantasyGold has a total market cap of $52,048.00 and approximately $12.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FantasyGold coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008111 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00151841 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.33 or 0.01854850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00193390 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000935 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000249 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00135553 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000165 BTC.

FantasyGold Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 16,241,597 coins. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin.

FantasyGold Coin Trading

FantasyGold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

