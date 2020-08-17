Feathercoin (FTC) Market Cap Reaches $3.11 Million

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Feathercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Feathercoin has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $3.11 million and approximately $18,653.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010304 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000761 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00010111 BTC.

Feathercoin Profile

Feathercoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 288,179,960 coins. The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Feathercoin Coin Trading

Feathercoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

