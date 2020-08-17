Fetch.ai Market Capitalization Achieves $103.74 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 39.3% higher against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $103.74 million and approximately $25.81 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, WazirX, BiKi and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00039622 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $700.54 or 0.05767690 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003347 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00014917 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00048462 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Fetch.ai Token Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) is a token. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 772,544,843 tokens. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, Korbit, Hotbit, KuCoin, Bittrex, MXC, Coinsuper, Binance, BitMax, Dcoin, HitBTC, Coinall, BiKi, Bitbns, IDEX, BitAsset and Bitrabbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.