Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) PT Raised to $168.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) had its price target upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $168.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stephens raised Fidelity National Information Servcs to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.80.

FIS stock opened at $143.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.15 billion, a PE ratio of 1,798.72, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.68. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a twelve month low of $91.68 and a twelve month high of $158.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.83.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $914,305.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,119.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total value of $12,398,071.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,775 shares of company stock worth $16,487,782 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 267,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,545,000 after buying an additional 8,075 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 69,196 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,417,000 after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

