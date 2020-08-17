First National Trust Co Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $159.10. 1,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,773. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $170.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.60.

