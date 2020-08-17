First National Trust Co Raises Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

First National Trust Co grew its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 54.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $398.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $385.00.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded down $1.76 on Monday, hitting $340.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,778. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $263.31 and a 12-month high of $385.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $312.43 and a 200-day moving average of $328.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $56.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.78.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $8.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total value of $1,663,891.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

