First National Trust Co Sells 3,221 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

First National Trust Co lowered its stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,221 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of AFLAC in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in AFLAC during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in AFLAC by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFL traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $37.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,175,380. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.90 and its 200 day moving average is $38.64. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $55.07. The firm has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AFLAC from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AFLAC from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

