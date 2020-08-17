First Trust BICK Index Fund (NYSEARCA:BICK) Shares Down 0.1%

First Trust BICK Index Fund (NYSEARCA:BICK) was down 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.63 and last traded at $29.74, approximately 786 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 17,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.77.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.18.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BICK Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BICK Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.