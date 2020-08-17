First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd (NYSE:FDEU) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd (NYSE:FDEU) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 83.5% from the July 15th total of 46,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:FDEU traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,916. First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $15.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.50 and its 200 day moving average is $10.85.

Get First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 425,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 21,743 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 844,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,743,000 after acquiring an additional 10,834 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 411,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 15,597 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 74,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 26,447 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd Company Profile

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.