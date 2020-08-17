First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) Trading Up 0.8%

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)’s share price was up 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.58 and last traded at $17.55, approximately 1,522 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 63,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.41.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.08.

Get First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 11,274 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:FAN)

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.