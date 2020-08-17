First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LMBS) Stock Price Up 0%

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LMBS) rose 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.84 and last traded at $51.77, approximately 667,458 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 880,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.76.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.76.

