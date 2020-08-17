First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Stock Position Increased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,484 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.43% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $6,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $367,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 483,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,615,000 after acquiring an additional 39,987 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,845,000 after acquiring an additional 17,139 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 204.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FMB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.20. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,461. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.78. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $48.96 and a 1-year high of $57.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were issued a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 21st.

