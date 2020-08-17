First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the April 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of CARZ stock traded up $0.66 on Monday, hitting $37.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,802. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.85 and its 200-day moving average is $30.28. First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $37.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Wealth Designers bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund during the second quarter worth about $588,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund during the first quarter worth about $527,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund by 53.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.