FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund (NASDAQ:MBSD) Short Interest Update

FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund (NASDAQ:MBSD) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 83.0% from the July 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $24.16. 13,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,860. FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $24.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.16 and a 200 day moving average of $24.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBSD. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund by 2,494.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 21,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 20,501 shares in the last quarter.

