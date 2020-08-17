FLIP (FLP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,349.00

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. In the last seven days, FLIP has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One FLIP token can currently be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Liquid and BitForex. FLIP has a market cap of $291,855.83 and $1,349.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00139993 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.45 or 0.01875445 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00190767 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000932 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000257 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00138928 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000163 BTC.

FLIP Token Profile

FLIP’s genesis date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip. FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com. FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken.

FLIP Token Trading

FLIP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, BitForex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

