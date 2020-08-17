Flowchain (FLC) One Day Volume Tops $2,794.00

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Flowchain token can currently be purchased for about $2.69 or 0.00021853 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX and DigiFinex. During the last week, Flowchain has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. Flowchain has a total market capitalization of $2.02 million and approximately $2,794.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Flowchain

Flowchain is a token. It was first traded on September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 749,836 tokens. The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin.

Flowchain Token Trading

Flowchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

