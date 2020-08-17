Flughafen Zurich AG (OTCMKTS:UZAPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Flughafen Zurich AG (OTCMKTS:UZAPF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,900 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the January 31st total of 101,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UZAPF remained flat at $$138.00 during trading on Monday. Flughafen Zurich has a 1-year low of $113.00 and a 1-year high of $181.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.31.

Separately, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flughafen Zurich in a research note on Friday, July 17th.

About Flughafen Zurich

Flughafen Zürich AG owns and operates the Zürich Airport in Switzerland. It provides infrastructure and services related to flight operations, including the runway system, apron zones, passenger zones in the terminals, freight operations, passenger handling and services, and safety; support for passengers with reduced mobility; and check-in areas and facilities, baggage sorting and handling system, aircraft power supply system, handling apron areas, and the related services.

