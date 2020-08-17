Folgory Coin (FLG) Hits Market Cap of $18.02 Million

Folgory Coin (CURRENCY:FLG) traded up 16.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 17th. During the last week, Folgory Coin has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. One Folgory Coin token can currently be purchased for about $1.14 or 0.00009238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Folgory Coin has a total market cap of $18.02 million and $494,545.00 worth of Folgory Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00039136 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00004764 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $679.69 or 0.05529584 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004005 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00047941 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00014473 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Folgory Coin Profile

FLG is a token. It launched on October 17th, 2019. Folgory Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,872,258 tokens. The official website for Folgory Coin is folgory.com. Folgory Coin’s official Twitter account is @Folgory1.

Folgory Coin Token Trading

Folgory Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folgory Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Folgory Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Folgory Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

