Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 531,400 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the December 31st total of 476,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 439,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

FMX has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 825.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. 18.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMX stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.89. The stock had a trading volume of 297,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,377. The firm has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a 12-month low of $55.40 and a 12-month high of $98.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.23.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.6896 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

About Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

