Fortune Minerals (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) traded down 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.05 and last traded at $0.06, 34,583 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 54% from the average session volume of 75,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05.

Fortune Minerals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FTMDF)

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project located in the Northwest Territories.

