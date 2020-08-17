Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE: FCPT) in the last few weeks:

8/7/2020 – Four Corners Property Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. is involved in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant locations. Four Corners is headquartered in Mill Valley, CA. “

8/6/2020 – Four Corners Property Trust had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

7/31/2020 – Four Corners Property Trust was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

7/28/2020 – Four Corners Property Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. is involved in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant locations. Four Corners is headquartered in Mill Valley, CA. “

7/14/2020 – Four Corners Property Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. is involved in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant locations. Four Corners is headquartered in Mill Valley, CA. “

6/30/2020 – Four Corners Property Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. is involved in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant locations. Four Corners is headquartered in Mill Valley, CA. “

Shares of NYSE FCPT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Four Corners Property Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.78. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Four Corners Property Trust Inc alerts:

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 45.60% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $40.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CEO William H. Lenehan purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,949 shares in the company, valued at $8,670,255.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 13.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,633,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,555,000 after purchasing an additional 195,271 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 19,793 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 19,458 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 141,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.