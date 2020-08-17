Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) Stock Price Up 14.7%

Franklin Wireless Co. (OTCMKTS:FKWL) rose 14.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $12.80, approximately 8,199 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 10,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.16.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Franklin Wireless had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $15.55 million for the quarter.

Franklin Wireless

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides intelligent wireless solutions. Its products include mobile hotspots, routers, and modems, as well as hardware and software products that support machine-to-machine (M2M) applications and the Internet of Things (IoT). The company's M2M and IoT solutions include embedded modules, and modems and gateways built to deliver connectivity supporting various spectrums of applications.

