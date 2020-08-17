FSA Group Ltd (ASX:FSA) Declares $0.03 Final Dividend

FSA Group Ltd (ASX:FSA) announced a final dividend on Monday, August 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, September 11th. This represents a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$0.89 and a 200 day moving average of A$1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 9.79, a current ratio of 9.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 725.26. FSA Group has a fifty-two week low of A$0.66 ($0.47) and a fifty-two week high of A$1.53 ($1.09). The stock has a market capitalization of $111.33 million and a PE ratio of 7.42.

Get FSA Group alerts:

About FSA Group

FSA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of debt solutions and direct lending services to individuals in Australia. The company's Services segment offers debt agreement, personal insolvency agreement, bankruptcy, and easy debt management services. Its Consumer Lending segment is involved in the home loan lending and broking, and personal loan lending activities.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for FSA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FSA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.